Watch CBS News

1 killed and 4 injured in New Orleans shooting

Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans turned deadly when a teenager was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting near a parade. The violence comes as New Orleans tries to entice tourists back to the city. Janet Shamlian has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.