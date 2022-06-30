Man who sold gun to Colleyville synagogue hostage taker pleads guilty to gun crime

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the pistol he used to take several hostages at a Colleyville synagogue in January pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal gun crime.

Henry "Michael" Dwight William, 32, was charged in January 2022 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez on June 30, 2022.

Henry Dwight Williams' mugshot from Jan. 24. Dallas County Jail

According to the criminal complaint, Williams sold Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on January 13. Williams had previously been convicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. In plea papers, he admitted to possessing the gun despite his prior conviction.

On January 15, Akram was fatally shot by federal law enforcement agents after taking four congregants hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. After the standoff, agents recovered the gun.

Through its investigation, the FBI connected Williams to Akram through analysis of Akram's cellphone records. The two men had exchanged calls between January 11 through January 13.

Agents first interviewed Williams on January 16. He told them that he had met a man with a British accent - Akram was a British citizen - but could not recall his name. Williams was interviewed again on January 24 after he was arrested on an outstanding state warrant. He was shown a picture of Akram and confirmed that he was the man he had sold a pistol to at an intersection in South Dallas.

"Tireless days of nonstop investigation revealed the connection of Mr. Akram to Mr. Williams, we are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies and personnel that traced the weapon's nefarious source," said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. "We are fortunate to be able to celebrate the brave actions of the hostages and will continue to support Congregation Beth Israel and the Jewish community in their process of healing."

Williams faces up to 10 years in prison.