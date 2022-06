Your evening headlines for Thursday June 23, 2022

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found deceased at a park in north Dallas at the 7000 block of Valley View Lane near Hillcrest Road.

The man was found lying between two vehicles.

According to Dallas police, the man was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.