1 man dead, another critically injured after fiery Arlington crash

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a fiery three-vehicle crash in Arlington Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, police responded to the 4000 block of S. Center Street to investigate a wreck involving three vehicles.

When officers arrived, police said two young men were pulled out of a 2021 Ford Mustang that had caught fire following the crash. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The passenger of the Mustang, a 20-year-old man, was later pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver, identified as an 18-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

Investigators determined the two men were traveling northbound along S. Center Street, when the driver of the Mustang attempted to switch lanes and lost control.

The teenaged driver then reportedly crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, colliding with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer. Speed has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash, police said.

No one else was seriously injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.