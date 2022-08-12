White Settlement police subdue 'agitated' man with machete

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) - An 'agitated' man wielding a machete-style weapon went from walking down the middle of White Settlement Road, to the back of a police cruiser on Aug. 12.

At dawn officers found him walking, then running down the four-lane roadway.

"Shoot me! Kill me!" he allegedly told police.

A 911 caller confirmed the man was armed, telling operators, "There's a guy walking down the middle of the road with a very big knife -- almost like a small machete."

In addition to stalling driver's Friday morning commute, the incident was potentially dangerous to numerous passers-by. Thus, officers quickly closed the roadway at S. Las Vegas Trail in an attempt to protect innocent motorists.

Officers also used their PA system to ask the man to drop his weapon. But he didn't listen, according to police, and continued walking until he reached the parking lot of West Elementary.

Just when officers were about to use less-lethal weapon options, consisting of Axon tasers and shotguns specially-designed to accommodate beanbag rounds, to stop him, the man relented.

"I am extremely proud of our team who put together a robust plan and slowed things down to properly assess this incident," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "There are many challenges that our law enforcement profession faces and this is a great example of those types of challenges that require quick action and good decisions made in the field."

Police haven't commented on what, if any charges the man will face.