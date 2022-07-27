Watch CBS News
$2.1M in liquid methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recent search of a car at the Rio Grande City International Bridge resulted in the discovery of $2.1 million in methamphetamine.

"Our frontline CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry utilized their training, experience and use of our canine teams and technology to interdict a substantial load of hard narcotics," said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma/Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

On July 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped the 2012 Dodge, which had arrived from Mexico. A 41-year-old U.S. citizen was driving the car, which had a total of 110 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden within. 

The narcotics were seized and the car was turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 3:44 PM

