Lawmakers continue back and forth on gun control legislation

Texas shooting having impact on gun control debate in DC

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After the events in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers around the country are meeting on Capitol Hill to find ways to prevent another mass shooting.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to vote on new gun legislation that would raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 years old.

The legislation would also ban the sale and possession of a large capacity magazines and establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms at homes.

The bill will most likely pass the House – but it is not likely to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate.

"This bill will not alone save every life we will lose to gun violence this year, but it will save some," Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D) said.

"Democrats have rushed into a markup today in what seems more like political theater than a real attempt in approving public safety or finding solutions," congressman Jim Jordan (R) said.

The debate continues in Texas as well. Wednesday the Democratic candidate for governor, Beto O'Rourke, laid out a list of proposals aimed at keeping people with mental health problems from gaining access to guns—including universal background checks.

Governor Greg Abbott wants to conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to make sure proper procedures are being followed and convene special committees to develop plans to address issues pertaining to school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

Abbott is requesting a progress report of findings by October 1.