Lawmaker wants to show school hallway video to Uvalde residents, Abbott wants full disclosure of facts

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - The Chair of the Texas House Committee investigating the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde said late Monday afternoon that he intends to show Uvalde residents video from inside Robb Elementary School.

Representative Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock tweeted, "It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement. I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves."

The video has become the subject of a dispute between Burrows, Texas DPS and the Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, who has told DPS not to release it.

DPS has been investigating the shooting and law enforcement response for the DA after she requested it.

In Dallas on Monday, CBS 11 asked Governor Greg Abbott about concerns Uvalde residents and people across the state have about that the full truth won't be allowed to come out and some of it will be swept under the rug.

The Governor said, "Let me be clear and let me be adamant. The full truth of what happened in Uvalde must be disclosed to the public, especially the people of Uvalde and must be done quickly. The one thing that must be done is the release of the more than 70-minute video of exactly what happened in the school on that day with only one thing eliminated and that is any images of those who were victims."

Law enforcement officers at the scene, including Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, have been sharply criticized for their response after they waited more than one hour to breach the classroom door and target the 18-year-old gunman.

He killed 19 students, two teachers, and injured 17 others inside the school before officers shot and killed him.

Burrows spoke briefly at a hearing in Austin Monday morning of the video's importance.

"I can tell people all day long what it is I saw," Burrows said. "The committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it's very different to see it for yourself. We think that's very important, and we'll continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public to view."

After his remarks, the committee went into executive session where they interviewed Uvalde County's Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and authorities from Texas DPS and other agencies.

A recent CBS News-YouGov poll conducted for CBSDFW found 74% of Texans surveyed said it is very important to investigate the law enforcement response.

Patrick Wilson, a former Ellis County District Attorney, said the Uvalde County DA is not on solid legal ground by withholding the video.

"By and large, the courts have said even if it's confidential information, that needs to be turned over to the legislator if they asked for it," Wilson said. "If it is confidential information that nobody else could get and the legislator can get it, that legislator may be prohibited from disseminating that information any further."

Wilson said he believes the video should be released.

"In a situation where there is not going to be any criminal prosecution, where the suspect is dead, and in a situation of such grave national interest as the Uvalde shooting, I just think the better course of action is more transparency, not less," Wilson said.