Church bus carrying about 25, including children, flips over in Houston
A church bus with about 25 people on board, including children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff.
At least one person was believed to be in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. It was unclear what caused the crash.
"Most" of the passengers were being transported to area hospitals, Gonzalez said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
