Rendon kitchen fire spreads to at least two other homes

RENDON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County authorities say at least three homes in Rendon were burned Tuesday by a fire that started in a kitchen.

The Rendon Fire Department began working the fire just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 5500 block of Jessica Lane. Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois says 'some people' were cooking when the fire started.

"The [fire] spread before the fire department could get there to two more structures and some grass," he said.

Residents inside the home where the fire initially started were able to evacuate safely.

Crews began the 'mop up phase' around 8:20 p.m.

In cases like this, Renois recommends residents keep lawns cut short, listen to the radio, pay attention to what's going on, and don't be afraid to leave if needed.