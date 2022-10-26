With stops in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott & Beto O'Rourke are sprinting to the political finish line

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott told supporters he wants to keep Texas No. 1 for job growth and return half of the state's $27 billion surplus to property owners.

"I want to provide you with the largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas," he said.

Among those at the museum is Kathy Dong, who owns a mortgage company.

"I myself benefitted from his efforts so that's why I support him and that's why I came here," Dong said.

The two-term Republican also touted his efforts to secure the border, where a record number of people have crossed into Texas illegally.

He also campaigned for parental rights in public education.

Another supporter, Paula Restrepo said she's been involved in local politics for 20 years.

"I think people are more energized this year to get out and vote because so many issues are at stake and they're very polarized differently between the two parties," she said.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke made multiple stops in North Texas this week to make his case to voters.

"Voting right now is voting for the life of your child, and that classroom, to make sure that all she's worried about is getting her homework in on time and not a gunman entering an unsecure door," O'Rourke said. "It's voting for women to make their own decisions about their own body."

He and the Governor both urged their supporters to get to the polls and tell others to do the same. Abbott said, "There is a lot at stake in this upcoming election. There is a lot on the line. What's on the line is your future, your jobs, your taxes, your safety, your freedom. But maybe most important of all, your values."

Aside from Addison, Abbott also campaigned in Denison and Tyler Wednesday.

The Governor didn't take questions from reporters.

Both candidates will be back in North Texas next week.