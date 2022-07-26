Grass fire destroys homes in Balch Springs, leaving some homeless

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A grass fire on Monday spread into a Balch Springs neighborhood, catching several homes on fire.

"I was driving on I-20 and saw the smoke on the side of the Fox Gas Station," Chris McJimson said.

He said he watched as flames started heading towards the neighborhood nearby where his mom lives, so he stepped on the gas.

"I just went into superhero mode and decided to beat on everybody's door and tell them they had less than three minutes to get out of their house."

For homeowner Loretta Ford, it was a very close call.

"It jumped in just a matter of seconds and then everything went completely dark," Ford said. "I couldn't see anything from the smoke that was all over here. I could barely see my hand in front of my face and I started choking."

She was able to grab her water hose and just started spraying, luckily, putting out the fire before it reached her home.

Her neighbors on the other side of the street - not so lucky.

"They said pretty much everything is gone," said Rachel Ryan, who lost her home. "I'm just thankful that we weren't home."

She said she is trying to focus on the positive.

"Houses can be replaced. Items can be replaced. Lives can't," Ryan said.

Ryan will stay in a nearby hotel, playing it by ear.

"I'm blessed that everybody else is safe but what we need to do is come together and help this community," McJimson said.