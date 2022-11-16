Grapevine man Larry Brock convicted of participating in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grapevine man was found guilty on a felony and four misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, was found guilty on six counts, including one felony. Brock was convicted by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates after a bench trial.

According to court documents, Brock – a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force – was part of the mob that illegally entered the Capitol building after breaching police barriers. He entered the building at about 2:24 p.m. through the Senate Wing doors.

Larry Brock at U.S. Capitol

Brock, along with other rioters, continued moving through the building. When he was near the Rotunda doors, he picked up a pair of plastic handcuffs and held onto them while in the building.

At about 2:43 p.m., Brock entered the Senate balcony before moving downstairs and entering the Senate Chamber five minutes later. He wandered around the Chamber for another eight minutes and rifled through papers on Senators' desks.

A man wearing a helmet and tactical vest and holding plastic zip-tie handcuffs stands in the Senate Chamber with other protesters after storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was later identified as retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock and arrested. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Brock left the Capitol building at about 3:01 p.m., 37 minutes after entering.

Evidence submitted by the government in court showed that Brock posted messages on social media in the weeks leading up to the riot, including one on Dec. 27, 2020 in which he declared, "I prefer insurrection at this point," and another on Jan. 5 which stated, "our second American Revolution begins in less than two days."

Brock was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021 in Texas, just four days after the attack. He was charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanors, including entering and remaining a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, entering the floor of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Brock's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony obstruction charge, a combined maximum of 3½ years on the misdemeanor charges, and fines.