Grapevine kicks off the 38th annual Main Street Fest

By Kennedi Walker

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) - Main Street Fest is coming back to Grapevine this weekend. There will be live music, street performers and carnival rides.

The city is hoping to get a major economic boost with more than 80 local shops, restaurants and boutiques open to visitors.

The 38th annual event will also have a craft beer garden. More than 70 different types of beers, from more than 30 breweries across the country, will be on display for people to enjoy.

Holly Gally, with the City of Grapevine, says Main Street Fest is part of what makes the city so magical. "This festival really drives home the meaning of community here," she said. "It's something every year people come together. They enjoy craft brews in the garden, they listen to regional live music and it's just a great time to spend with family and loved ones." 

The weekend long Main Street Fest kicks off Friday at 5:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Adult tickets are $9. Children under 12 are $5.  

