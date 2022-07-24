Gardening 101: Dallas' Cool Schools initiative turns campuses into outdoor learning centers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This week I updated all of us on an ongoing project of the Texas Tree Foundation. The Cool Schools Program is the transformation of Dallas county school grounds into outdoor learning centers.

The program is working on seven school campus this fall, bringing the total to over 30. Most of these schools are in low-served areas of Dallas.

Just one visit to any of these school grounds and you can't unsee it. These are huge expanses of tree-less grass — not exactly inviting space for play or neighbors.

The program designs and plants trees and hardscape to transform these areas into more comfortable playgrounds, teaching spaces, and a community greenspace.

Each school gets a customized version of this; the Foundation works with teachers and administrators to design what fits best for the campus.

I can't speak highly enough of this program and the people involved with it. They need all the support and encouragement they can get. Their work takes almost a complete decade to see the final results. Imagine the level of perseverance to keep the pace.

I can't think of a better gift to the children of this upcoming generation; a canopy of trees to learn and play under. What better way to learn the value of greenspace then to grow up learning (and playing) in it?