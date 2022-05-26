Funerals instead of graduation after Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday was supposed to be the last day of the school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation is on hold.

In the wake of a deadly mass shooting, that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers.

A prayer vigil held on the evening of May 25 at the Uvalde County Fairplex arena drew hundreds of people, including Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, and Senator Ted Cruz.

Pastors from four local churches led prayers for all those affected. Many in crowd wore maroon -- the school's colors -- and some brought signs with the names of victims they knew.

"I'm feeling heartbroken," said mourner Millie Garcia. "I went to this school. I grew up here. I know the parents and grandparents of some of the kids. It's hard to accept this. I feel like the guy destroyed us.

As Andrew Amado paid his respects he said, "I didn't think I would feel it like this. I've got two little girls at home and I'm a gun owner too. For me it's a lot."

There are two funeral homes in Uvalde. CBS 11 News spoke with owners and operators on Wednesday and they both confirmed that they are offering funeral services at no cost for the victims of the shooting. It's not clear however when services will begin. The funeral home directors have just begun to meet with families and the bodies of those who were killed have yet to be released from the medical examiner's office.

According to law enforcement, the gunman who walked into the school late Tuesday morning and opened fire was inside the building for considerable amount of time. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Steve McCraw said at a press conference on Wednesday that it was between 40 minutes and an hour from when the shooter first opened fire to when he was shot and killed.

Officials say the 18-year-old gunman, who was carrying an AR-15 and was wearing body armor, did encounter a school district security officer outside the school. There are conflicting reports as to whether they exchanged gunfire. A DPS spokesperson said that after running inside the school the gunman shot at two arriving police officers, injuring both.

During a press conference Governor Abbott said, "The gunman then entered a back door and then went down two short hallways and then into a classroom on the left-hand side."

The gunman was taken down after police forced their way into the classroom where he had barricaded himself in with teachers and students. Uvalde firefighter Chip King said, "It was probably 30 minutes after we arrived, after I arrived I know, that the shooter was neutralized."

Robb Elementary has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 residents that is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.