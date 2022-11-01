Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing to transform his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters.

But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night.

The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn.

The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery.

"My goal is this, a long line that people want to go to and they want to tell her friends about," Montgomery said.

The 43-year-old father of three has eight rooms of gloom built around his west Frisco home. It features costumed actors, 3D horror scenes, and even a neighbor playing party music across the street.

It started six years ago, when the Montgomerys were just jumping out of their bushes to scare people.

Now, it's a $20,000, three night long extravaganza.

You don't even want to know the number of man hours it takes to build.

"Thousands," Montgomery said. "It's mostly me, I work on it all year I start building my exterior stuff mostly in the backyard in late June, definitely early July."

"I think it's fun," said neighbor Chris Grubbs. "I mean, it's crazy but it's fun. We kind of plan parties around this."

It's a Halloween treat for everyone, thanks to a father who works his fingers to the bone just so others can experience spine tingling chills and thrills.

"I think it's so cool, it brings the community together in such a great way," a haunted house visitor said.

There's no fee but donations are accepted.