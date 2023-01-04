Fort Worth mayor, city council member not held in contempt for Dean verdict statements

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A judge declined to find two Fort Worth officials in contempt of court after they made public statements about the Aaron Dean verdict despite a gag order.

Mayor Mattie Parker and city council member Chris Nettles were set to appear before Judge George Gallagher on Wednesday morning in a hearing to decide whether they would be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order when they made public statements following the jury's verdict against Dean.

Judge Gallagher said that both Parker and Nettles apologized for the statements and declined to take action against them, saying several times during the hearing that "it's time to move on" from the Dean case.

Nettles appeared in court for the hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, but Parker was absent. Judge Gallagher said that her council had told the court she had a conflict and asked if she could come in early, which she did yesterday.

Statements are expected from both later today.