Fort Worth man hospitalized after being stabbed by wife

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Fort Worth was taken to the hospital after his wife stabbed him in a case of family violence early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 13, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call about a stabbing in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He told police that he'd gotten into an argument with his wife that turned into a physical confrontation.

During the fight, the victim's wife grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

The man was taken to JPS Hospital for medical treatment and in is critical condition. His wife has been taken into custody, and Fort Worth police detectives are investigating.