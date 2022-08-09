Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case.

The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines.

The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID.

Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40.

"It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack that lunch," said Coburn.

To qualify for a free or reduced lunch, here are the parameters according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

-if anyone in the household qualifies for SNAP—or other benefits.

-the student experiences homelessness—in foster care—runaway youth—of child of migrant workers.

-or meet certain income requirements through an application you'll submit to your district.

Coburn said 85% of the districts' students and 119 of its 140 campuses fall in that category to receive a free meal.

But parents must fill out the paperwork to qualify.

"We can't determine a child's qualifications for free or reduced lunch, the parent, the family the household has to do the paperwork and turn it in, otherwise we can't provide that free meal," added Coburn, and he stresses no student will go hungry. "No child goes without a meal in FWISD. If you can't pay that day, we're still going to make sure you get that."

Check with your individual school district to see where you need to fill out the application.