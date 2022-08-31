Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent

Who will be the next Fort Worth ISD superintendent?

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth ISD school board has unanimously named Dr. Angélica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent.

In Texas, a 21-day waiting period will now begin, with final action expected to take place at a board meeting in September, the district said.

"We are excited to name Dr. Angélica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent of the Fort Worth ISD," said Board President Tobi Jackson. "She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our District and to the benefit of our greater community."

After seven years at the top, Kent Scribner announced he was stepping down early from the superintendent position. His last day in the position is Aug. 31.

"I am extremely honored to join the Fort Worth ISD team," said Dr. Ramsey. "I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms, and working together to provide a world-class education for all students."

Ramsey has been superintendent of Midland ISD since just last year. She recently got a raise and signed a new contract a few weeks ago.

While at Midland ISD, Ramsey got the district a 'B' rating. She previously had administrative positions in California and El Paso.