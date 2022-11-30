Watch CBS News
Fort Worth developers to pay more for billions in new roads

By Jason Allen

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Home builders are going to have to pay more of the cost for new roads needed in Fort Worth as the city continues to expand to the north, west and south.

The city council agreed to increase transportation impact fees paid by developers when they permit new homes, apartments, and commercial buildings. The increase is intended to help offset more than $3 billion in new road development needed in the city over the next five years.

Developers were successful however in convincing the city council to limit the increase, arguing higher costs could stop some development and make homes unaffordable when passed through to buyers. The compromise will delay the increase in fees until next summer, followed by annual step increases for the next three years.

Fort Worth has been collecting just 30 percent of the maximum fee it could collect by law, an average of $3,429 for a single-family home. That will increase to 50% next year, and up to 65% by 2026.

Rusty Fuller with North Fort Worth Alliance had been supportive of an increase up to 80% of the maximum, which was recommended by city staff. Builders could have absorbed the cost in the price of housing, he said, although he saw the change as a good start, sending a message to builders that development in areas in need of infrastructure would add costs to what they build.

Residents from the city's west side had also reached out to council members, urging them to hold developers accountable for "traffic nightmares" created by explosive growth.

Council members though were swayed by homebuilders like Clint Vincent of Bloomfield Homes, who said the increase would be a "gut punch" to the housing industry.

Mayor Mattie Parker called the decision a compromise, while council member Gyna Bivens said she didn't want to do anything that might keep people from building.

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a Southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:16 PM

