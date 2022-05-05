Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day Update: sun, clouds mixed as storms move east/southeast

By Erin Moran

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Update for 2:35 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day Update for 2:35 p.m. 01:31

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Storms are continuing to move east/southeast this afternoon, May 5.

Meteorologists saw some broad rotation in a couple of cells, with a couple tornado warnings issued for counties south/southeast of the metro (Limestone, Freestone, Henderson, Anderson counties). The tornado watch will remain likely through 6 p.m.

As the leading edge of the storms continues moving out of our area, the threat becomes more of a flooding/travel concern threat for areas south of I-20. It should be short-lived though as a drying trend behind the cold front is expected. Any lingering rain should be out of the area by 4-5 p.m., and any lingering clouds should be gone by 7-8 p.m.

Friday through Sunday is all about the sun and the heat. Mostly sunny, south/southeast winds, and highs approaching the upper 90s by Sunday. 

