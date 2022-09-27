Federal government approves Texas' plan to build EV chargers along highways

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved the Texas' Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule.

The plan is a part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

With this approval, all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all FY22 and FY23 NEVI formula funding, totaling more than $1.5 billion to help build EV chargers across 75,000 miles of highway across the country.

"America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles."

Texas' EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of 5,798 public charging ports, using funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A first priority for the state is placing high powered chargers along the 3,615 miles of Designated EV Corridors within Texas.

The approval unleashes $147.2 million in FY22 and FY23 funding for Texas to take key steps in building out the charging network. "President Biden is leading the shift to electrify transportation—ensuring drivers can commute and charge confidently and affordably, and lessening our oversized reliance on fossil fuels while combatting climate change," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a news release.

President Biden has set a goal for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero-emissions vehicles.

"The Federal Highway Administration will continue to work closely with states as we implement this historic funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring President Biden's vision for a national electric vehicle network to communities across America," said said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack in a news release.

All approved plans are available on the FHWA web site and funding tables for the full five years of the NEVI Formula program can be viewed here.

The NEVI formula program is just one type of funding available to advance the future of electric cars electric vehicle future as part of President Biden's climate and economic agenda. Additional funding sources include: