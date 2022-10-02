FBI: Flight from DFW Airport to Albuquerque evacuated due to security threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said.

All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the terminal, airport officials said. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for American Airlines released the following statement:

American Airlines flight 928 from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Albuquerque (ABQ) was met by law enforcement upon arrival at ABQ due to a security concern. The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and customers deplaned the aircraft using airstairs before being bussed to the terminal. Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their cooperation and our team members for their professionalism. For more information, please contact the FBI.

FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose the nature of the security threat but said that the matter was being investigated and that no other information was available.

American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport were expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated, airport officials said.