Community, family of Atatiana Jefferson react to Aaron Dean sentencing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

With gag orders lifted, family members of Jefferson are speaking out about the outcome of the trial.

"Atatiana Jefferson….was a bright light," Jefferson's cousin, Cerese Fortson said during victim impact statements. "See, Aaron Dean, what you thought when you shot our baby through her heart, was that you were going to put her light out. I am here to tell you that Atatiana is that light that refuses to die."

Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, read a statement for their sister, Amber Carr, who is in the hospital.

"No amount of sentencing would make me feel as though we received some type of justice. Atatiana should still be here. She had big dreams and goals," the statement said in part.

The statement continued to say that her panic attacks after Jefferson's death have sent her to the hospital multiple times, saying she has even flatlined.

Carr herself said her heart breaks daily knowing that the world has lost her beautiful ray of sunshine.

"My sister didn't do anything wrong," Carr said. "She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be, and yet turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered."

The Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP said the emotional impact of the actions of Aaron Dean will be felt for years to come.

"[Dean's] felony actions have done much damage to the psyche of our kids," the statement read. "His actions continue to perpetuate an uneasiness about the level of safety in our own homes. The fact that the decision on sentencing is at the higher end of the spectrum of punishment, is proof that we are making progress toward judicial equity."

State Rep. Marc Veasey said that "today's sentencing of Aaron Dean is another step towards justice and accountability in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson."