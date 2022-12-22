Eastbound I-30 closed after major crash left 1 person dead

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died following a major crash involving a tractor trailer on I-30 Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m. Dec. 22, Dallas County deputies responded to a crash on I-30 under I-45.

When deputies arrived, they found that tractor trailer carrying concrete materials and two other vehicles were involved.

One person died as result of the crash and two others have been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. None of their identities have been released at this time.

Traffic is currently being diverted to I-45 due to the amount of debris scattered over the roadway.

Eastbound I-30 will be closed at I-45 for an extended period due to the cleanup.