East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire

TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Grapeland, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday to hiring a person he thought was a hitman to murder his former associate.

Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 12 to contacting an undercover federal agent in order to arrange the killing of a person he claimed had stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos first contacted the agent on Feb. 9, 2022 and discussed the plans multiple times over the next few weeks.

On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend Robin Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the plan with the hitman, give him a gun, and provide him with information about the victim.

Five days later, on April 13, Campos and Pittman traveled to Tyler again and brought the hitman a gallon of phenylacetone – a chemical used to make methamphetamine – and a shotgun as payment for the murder.

Campos and Pittman were both indicted by a grand jury on April 21, 2022. Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9 to possessing a firearm to further drug trafficking. Campos faces up to 10 years in prison. Both are awaiting sentencing.