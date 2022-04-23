EarthX 2022 environmental expo underway in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking to celebrate Earth Day this weekend, what's being called the world's largest environmental expo, conference, and film festival is taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. EarthX 2022 is free to attend.

The EarthX conference is underway in Dallas. EarthX via Facebook.

For years, Steven Langhi has been an avid recycler, but he came here wanting to learn more about the process.

"You know recycling is a big business, but then you take just that aspect of it.. the business aspect of it.. and you think,' how does that apply to me?'" he said. "So do I have to sort things or should I wash things out?"

It's questions like these, he and other attendees are getting answers to as they visit hundreds sustainability focused exhibits.

"There's no question, people are more interested today than they used to be," EarthX CEO Michael Fletcher said.

EarthX is an international nonprofit whose purpose is to educate and inspire people to take action towards sustainability. Fletcher said this not only protects the earth, but saves money.

"So you think about recycling, reusing products," he said. "You think about sharing. Carpooling, things like that. Even sharing clothes. Sharing food. Making more food at home. Trying to be more plant forward. You know meat is very expensive right now. Those kinds of thing."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said attitudes about the environment are also changing within the city.

"I think that now we all recognize the importance of environmental issues and being resilient," he said. "While we may encounter disagreements on how we approach solutions, I'm hopeful about where we are today."

Now through May 12th, the city will be hosting "Lights Out Nights" which is a part of a former First Lady Laura Bush initiative.

It's asking businesses and residents to dim or turn off their lights to limit light pollution which could disorient birds during this key migratory period.

"You really should think about that we have the power to create a ripple effect," EarthX 2022 attendee Violet Ravotta said. "Every sustainable choice that we make can contribute."

"The more you can learn about it the better you can become about it," Langhi said. "It's just the right thing to do."