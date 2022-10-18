Driver who killed off-duty Texas deputy indicted for firearms violation, officials say

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The driver officials say is responsible for the death of an off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been indicted for a federal firearms violation.

Court documents state that on July 10, 2022, 38-year-old Michael David Miller was driving on a rural road in Fannett, Texas, when he allegedly failed to slow down during a turn, causing his vehicle to strike a drainage ditch and land on Deputy James Lee, 71, while he was riding a lawnmower.

The impact killed Deputy Lee on impact, officials say.

Responding officers stated Miller showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. They said a firearm was also found in the vehicle following the crash.

During further investigation, police revealed Miller had previously been convicted of a domestic violence crime and is prohibited from both owning or possessing firearms.

On Oct. 5, Miller was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, charging him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He then appeared in federal court on Oct. 17, where he was ordered to be detained pending a detention hearing.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 15 years in prison.