DFW Metroplex under Ice Storm Warning as more accumulation is possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas will wake up Wednesday morning to ice-covered roads, grass, and patios.

Be very careful taking your pets out or letting the kids make ice angels, like Tara Chambers in The Colony did Tuesday.

On Tuesday, we mainly saw sleet. Today, we are looking at mostly freezing rain with some sleet mixing in.

Not only will ice accumulate on power lines, which could weigh them down and cause power outages, but the ice could also snap tree limbs.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the DFW Metroplex and areas west where an additional half inch of ice accumulation is possible. The rest of North Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning.

That means another bitterly cold, icy day is on the way for everyone.

Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 20s and will only warm to maybe 31 degrees, if we are lucky.

So, bundle up if you step outside at any point today as it will feel like the upper teens and lower 20s.

As warmer air moves into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, precipitation will melt as it falls, and then freeze at the surface as it moves through a shallow cold layer.

Coverage of precipitation will pickup as we head towards midday into the afternoon hours.

Roads are currently in terrible shape and will continue to worsen as the day goes on. So please, stay off the roads if you can.

Temperatures will hover around below freezing all day and into Thursday morning.

A freezing rain and sleet mix is possible early tomorrow before temperatures warm above 32 degrees.

The upper low that has been sending waves of energy to North Texas will finally move out Thursday evening, and could pull in some cold air on the back side.

A few areas may see wet snowflakes before we dry out overnight.

By Friday, North Texas will warm to 50 degrees and the sunshine will return!

We will continue to warm up and remain dry through the weekend and you will be able to get on the roads and get out of your houses! Hooray!

In the meantime, take a page of out Maggie's book and stay snuggled in your homes.

