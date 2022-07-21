Department of Labor program aims to protect farmworkers from dangerous Texas heat

Local businesses follow OSHA guidelines, have emergency plans while working in the heat

DALLAS (CBSDFteachW.COM) — The Department of Labor has launched a new program to help protect migrant and seasonal workers in Texas from the dangers of summertime heat.

The Wage and Hour Division's "Operation Beat the Heat" is a "coordinated education, outreach and enforcement effort" that aims to teach farmworkers and advocates about the risks of working in the heat and to provide information about reporting labor violations.

The campaign also aims to educate employers about their responsibilities and to encourage them to contact the Wage and Hour Division when they have questions or concerns.

Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas said that the pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues underscore the importance of protecting farm workers from the heat.

"The pandemic showed all of us the vital contributions of the nation's farmworkers. In turn, we must ensure that these hard-working people are treated with dignity and that we honor them by ensuring their health and well-being," she said.

As part of the effort, the division will also focus on reducing agricultural industry violations. A spokesperson said that since 2019, the division had conducted over 2,659 investigations into the industry and issued citations for over 100 employers for violations related to heat-related illnesses or injuries. Employers were assessed with over $20.1 million in penalties for heat safety violations during that period.

Click here to access the Agricultural Compliance Assistance toolkit.

OSHA's "Water. Rest. Shade." campaign recommends that workers drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent breaks in the shade. The agency said employers should be vigilant to watch for symptoms of heat sickness, including:

Abnormal thinking or behavior

Slurred Speech

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

If you notice someone displaying these symptoms, call 911, cool them off quickly using water or ice, and stay with them until help arrives.

OSHA's website offers additional information about keeping workers safe in the heat.

The OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool app calculates the heat index for your location and risk level.