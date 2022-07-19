Dallas Stars unveil team's inaugural Hall of Fame class

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The smiles could be seen for miles as the Dallas Stars 13-member selection committee chose to induct Derian Hatcher into the inaugural Hall of Fame class.

When notified on the phone, Hatcher said, "You know what, I loved it. Don't know what to say, but thank you. I'm honored."

Team president and CEO Brad Alberts explained why Hatcher was the perfect choice as the first player to go into the team's Hall of Fame.

"We were arguably the best team in the NHL for three years and ending up winning one cup out of the three years," Alberts said. "We played for another cup in 2000, but Derian led that group, and was our captain and was such a big dominating force."

Joining Hatcher in the Dallas Stars first Hall of Fame class is Bob Gainey.

Gainey was the head coach of the Stars when the team first arrived in Dallas from Minnesota. But, it was when he chose to focus solely on being the general manager — acquiring players like Joe Nieuwendyk, Brett Hull, Ed Belfour, and Sergei Zubov — that the Stars found themselves on top of the hockey world.

"Enough people have come through so a selection process can be made," Gainey said. "So good for you… and good for me."

And good for everyone who has ever rooted for the Dallas Stars — a franchise determined to make more memories, but never lose sight of the ones that have already been made.

"This is another foundational event, along that vision of really honoring our past, and these guys that gave so much to all of us in Dallas," Alberts said.