Dallas police bring on first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has a new officer.

Brought on as the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas, Remi is trained to find electronics like thumb drives, cell phones and microSD cards.

Dallas Police Department's new hire, Remi. Dallas Police Department Twitter

In a tweet, the Dallas Police Department said that Remi and her handler are assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed.

Remi is also trained as a companion and support canine for Dallas police.