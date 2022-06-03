Dallas police bring on first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has a new officer.
Brought on as the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas, Remi is trained to find electronics like thumb drives, cell phones and microSD cards.
In a tweet, the Dallas Police Department said that Remi and her handler are assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed.
Remi is also trained as a companion and support canine for Dallas police.
