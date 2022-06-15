Dallas ISD police share safety and security plans with parents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The head of Dallas ISD's police force said that in response to recent mass shootings, they've stepped up their presence at summer camps and programs. They're also sharing their safety and security plans with parents to keep them updated.

"In light of what happened in Uvalde, I want to just make sure that our school is doing whatever they can to keep our students safe," Jessica Andrews said.

Andrews has a child who attends Rosemont Lower Elementary School. In the auditorium, she joined dozens of other parents eager to hear from the Dallas ISD police chief.

"For the Dallas ISD area, it's a chance to give the parents an opportunity to inquire what we are doing to protect their children," Dallas ISD Police Chief John Lawton said.

Lawton assured parents that the district has always put a priority on safety and security by following best practices from the Texas School Safety Center. This includes intruder checks, making sure doors are secure, active shooter training and having anonymous reporting systems.

He stresses that this is a district wide effort and every staff member has a role to play.

"It doesn't do any good if we have all this information but nobody knows what's in that," Lawton said.

Parents also listened to Texas House Democrats, who hosted the event. They say they know how parents feel.

"You drop off your kids off at school and you wonder in the back of your mind and only maybe for a fleeting moment you wonder, you wonder if someone is going to come in and murder everybody," State Rep. Rafael Anchia said.

They're pushing for stricter gun laws.

"I think we can find that," State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez said. "Red flag laws. Raising the age limit to buy these assault rifles. Background - universal background checks."

At next week's Dallas ISD school board meeting, trustees are expected to approve the budget for next year. They say they're putting a priority on allocating money towards safety and security.

"I would say to look beyond politics, look beyond money and really look at the people who are being affected," Andrews said. "Put more of a human connection there."