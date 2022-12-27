Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to 3-alarm fire at abandoned warehouse

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue spent a few hours putting out a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

At 5:28 a.m., DFR says they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire coming from a warehouse located at 9306 West Jefferson Boulevard.

CBS DFW

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was fire coming from the center of a large abandoned warehouse. DFR said there were 60 to 70 firefighters on the scene.

#Breaking @CBSDFW A large three alarm fire broke out near Loop 12 and Walton Walker. @DallasFireRes_q on scene with about 60-70 firefighters. Happening at an abandoned warehouse. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/GnAYvpycJt — Nicole Nielsen (@NicoleNielsen) December 27, 2022

By 8:44 a.m., DFR told CBS 11 that the fire has been mostly contained and the building was completely destroyed.

According to DFR, the location was an old, abandoned aviation manufacturing plant that was undergoing demolition.

There was reportedly at least one previous fire that took place in April this year. It was believed to have started as the result of homeless individuals accessing the building and lighting fires inside of it.

DFR says since there are no witnesses to speak of from this morning, the cause will be listed as undetermined.

No injuries have been reported. DFR will remain on the scene Tuesday for overhaul operations.