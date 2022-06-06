'Protect your freedom,' WWII veteran Charles Shay reminds to 'stay vigilant' on D-Day

FRANCE (CBSDFW.COM) - Crowds gathered to watch the sunrise over Omaha beach in Normandy this morning for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, allied troops landed on the beaches of northern France code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats.

That single day, 4,414 allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.

World War II veteran Charles Norman Shay, a Penobscot Native American, who took part in the Operation Overlord (Battle of Normandy) during the D-Day on June 6, 1944, poses at the Charles Shay Indian Memorial on May 4, 2019 in Omaha Beach, western France. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Ninety-eight-year old U.S. veteran Charles Shay was a nineteen year old Army medic when he landed on Omaha Beach on that day

While visiting the site again on June 6, 2022 -- he was asked what his message is to the younger generation

"To be ever vigilant. And of course, I have to say that they should protect their freedom that they have now. And, if they have to fight again for it, well, there's nothing we can do about it."

The D-Day landings were the biggest invasion by sea in history. It's a key date in the story of WWII.

"In 1944 I landed on these beaches and we thought we would bring peace to the world. But it's not possible," said Shay.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tweeted in honor of Shay and all veterans.

"I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full victory."



- Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 6, 1944.#DDay pic.twitter.com/S8UsNVANJw — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 6, 2022