Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him.

At the time of filming, Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.

In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video in which comedian Jeff Ross can be seen having conversations with and insulting inmates. "Jeff Ross roasts criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail," included an exchange between Ross and Hall.

An attorney on Hall's team, McKenzie Edwards, said on social media they were not made aware of the Comedy Central interview "despite having previously sent the Sheriff a "no contact" letter instructing him to give no one access to Petitioner [Hall] without their consent."

Edwards' tweet continued to say the interview shows vulgar provocations by Ross and damaging responses from Hall, which were presented during the penalty phase of his trial, leading to the death sentence.

A Texas jail volunteered to let Comedy Central comedian Jeff Ross roast its inmates. It encouraged inmates to participate. Texas then used the footage to sentence my client, Gabriel Hall, to death.

We're asking #SCOTUS to review the constitutionality of Mr. Hall's sentence.



According to the brief, the conversation in question occurred when Ross questioned Hall about the reason for his incarceration to which Hall first answered that he couldn't "legally" discuss it. Later in the video, Ross repeated the question to which Hall responded that he "used a machete on someone, someone's screen, so."

Earlier this year Hall's appeal to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals was denied.

