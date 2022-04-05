Collin County storms leave 1 home destroyed, several damaged

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night's storms, reporting one home destroyed, several others damaged near Blue Ridge, and eight county roads closed due to flooding or fallen trees.

No one was injured.

Road crews continued working to re-open the following county roads: 331, 400, 504, 557, 580, 590, 602 and County Road 1220 and the intersection of County Road 472.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF1 tornado touched down near Blue Ridge, and the First Baptist Church Blue Ridge established a benevolence fund to help families with immediate needs.

Financial donations can be made through the church's website, or text TORNADORELIEF to 888.411.3304, or mail donations to FBC Blue Ridge, 316 Highway 78 N, Blue Ridge, TX 75424.

The church isn't accepting donations of physical goods, such as clothes or blankets.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has asked residents to report damages from the April 4 storms, for both insured and uninsured property.