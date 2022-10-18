Watch CBS News
Family, friends mourn 'rock of community' football coach Clif White

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School freshman football coach Clif White has died after a five-month battle with cancer. 

Clif and Meagan White White family via Facebook

His football family is remembering and reflecting on the impact he made in his community. In his final days, there was an outpouring of love and support.

White was a dedicated husband and father who spent 11 years teaching and coaching for Midlothian ISD. 

"He'd just been here for so long and developed so many relationships that his time was invaluable," Midlothian ISD Athletic Director Todd, said. 

York said even during his battle with a rare type of bladder cancer, going through three rounds of chemotherapy and two rounds of immunotherapy, White showed up to work. 

The community did everything they could to raise money for his treatments.

"I think he was a rock for our community, a rock for our high school and a witness of how to live your life to the fullest to the end," said Midlothian High School head football coach Doug Wendel. 

Early Sunday morning, White passed away at the age of 37. That day he had planned to attend a birthday party his team was throwing for him.

"His wife is the one who actually requested we change the birthday party to a celebration of life and go ahead and do it right then because she felt like she would want the kids to have a place to take their feelings and their grief," Midlothian ISD Spokesperson Sheri Brezeale said. 

Counselors are on hand for those who need support. 

"Kids are resilient and they went out today and had about as good of a practice as they've had all year," Wendel said. 

He said it's what White would have wanted. 

"His spirit will live on at MHS forever, his spirit will live within our football program."

Friday night Midlothian High School has a home game where there will be a tribute to White. 

