Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident.

A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.

Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.

The damage is estimated in the thousands and includes paint on the walls and destruction of furniture.

The district sent a letter to parents that said --

Students, parents, and staff, First, thank you to all who have reached out and volunteered to help with the campus cleanup. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this incident. I want to take a moment to send an update about the situation that occurred on our campus last night. Frisco ISD is working with the Frisco Police Department to investigate the parties involved in the vandalism. A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use "post-it" notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week. I want to make it clear that campus and District staff are working with police to identify all individuals involved in the vandalism. Disciplinary measures will be enforced and Frisco ISD intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up. We are currently determining a plan for parents, students and staff to pick up personal belongings that are still at the campus. We will send a communication about times and dates for pick up sometime next week.