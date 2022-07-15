City of Dallas asks residents, businesses to conserve water as demand increases

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas has reported that demand for water has increased as high temperatures increase.

According to the city, the average consumption for Dallas Water Utilities customers is 380 million gallons of water a day. In the last week, water demands increased to over 600 million gallons of water a day.

The increase in water usage puts additional pressure on water pipelines and can lead to more water main breaks and leaks, the city said.

This past weekend, Dallas Water Utilities said they repaired 17 main breaks compared to the normal zero to six for this time of year.

The city currently has a twice weekly watering program in place in an effort to conserve water.