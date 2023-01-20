Bowie High School students arrested for allegedly bringing guns, marijuana on campus

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bowie High School parents were informed by Arlington ISD on Friday about the arrests of two students who allegedly brought weapons on campus.

The district said that the weapons were found in the students' backpacks during an "administrative search," but did not elaborate on why those students were searched. Arlington police responded to the campus about 8:00 a.m. after staff notified them that two handguns and marijuana had been found.

Officers confiscated the items, identified and located the students, and arrested them.

One of the students is a 17-year-old who has been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and possession of marijuana under two ounces in a drug free zone. He has been booked into the Arlington City Jail.

The other student is under 17-years-old and has also been arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Arlington ISD said that the message sent to parents alerted them of the arrests and "encouraged them to help the district by ensuring their children understand that there is no place for weapons on any Arlington ISD campus."

Arlington police released a similar statement stressing that weapons are not allowed in schools and that anyone who brings one on campus will face "severe consequences."