Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.

Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, a 25-year-old man who is not being named at this time, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.

Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video evidence, learning that the victim and his girlfriend, Breana Johnson, 24, drove to the gas station in a Jeep. The two began arguing and investigators believe that Johnson pumped gasoline into the Jeep's backseat, where the victim was sitting, and ignited it.

The victim caught fire and jumped out of the Jeep. Johnson took the Jeep and fled the scene.

Soon after, police obtained a warrant for Johnson's arrest on aggravated assault. She was taken into custody the next day and remains at the Tarrant County Jail.

The victim died of his injuries on August 2, and Johnson's charges were upgraded to murder.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after notifying his next of kin.