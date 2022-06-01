Arlington resident claims $1 million Powerball jackpot

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A person in Arlington has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on May 23.

The big winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the A&R Food Store, located at 5960 West Poly Webb Road, in Arlington.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-33-37-39-42), but not the red Powerball number (26).

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The current jackpot is an estimated $168 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.