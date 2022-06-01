Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington resident claims $1 million Powerball jackpot

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, June 1st, 2022
Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, June 1st, 2022 02:44

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A person in Arlington has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on May 23.

The big winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the A&R Food Store, located at 5960 West Poly Webb Road, in Arlington.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-33-37-39-42), but not the red Powerball number (26).

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The current jackpot is an estimated $168 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.