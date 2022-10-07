Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are looking for two children.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. Jada is described 5'3, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Tristan is described as weighing 18 pounds, and is bald with blue eyes.

The suspects are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. Alethia is described as 5'2, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Scott is described as 5'9, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say the two "absconded" - or left hurriedly - with the children.

Jada Welch (top left), Tristan Welch (top right), Alethia Tyson (bottom left), Scott Welch (bottom right). Texas Department of Public Safety

Police say they were last seen in the 1000 Block of McAda Drive in Midlothian at 12:05 p.m. on Oct 5.

Anyone with information are asked to call (972) 937-6060 to report information to Ellis County Sheriff's Office.