Abortion rights protests planned across North Texas after SCOTUS overturns Roe

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans are organizing protests against the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to determine the legality of abortion.

Several protests were planned to take place Friday evening, including events in downtown Denton at 5:00 p.m. and Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas at 6:30 p.m.

Federal police were seen outside of the Earl Cabell federal courthouse building in Dallas putting up barricades and boarding windows in anticipation of protests.

Dallas police said in a statement they would not interfere with peaceful demonstrations, but warned that "the Dallas Police Department will take enforcement action if any type of criminal offense is committed against any person or property." Action will also be taken if "demonstrators illegally impede traffic in the roadway or attempt to shut down a roadway," the statement continued.

Protests are also planned to take place across the Metroplex this weekend. An additional rally is scheduled to be held in Dallas on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. A protest is also scheduled to be held in downtown Fort Worth at noon Saturday.

"We knew this was coming," Dallas Democratic Party leader Kristi Noble told CBS 11's Steve Pickett. She called it "tremendously disappointing that on a continual basis, our rights are being taken away."

However, not all North Texans are upset with the court's decision. Anti-abortion rights activists in the area praised the ruling, celebrating what they view as a victory.

"We absolutely applaud the Supreme Court decision. We believe in the dignity and respect of life of all human life," Geralyn Kaminsky, executive director of the Catholic Pro-Life Community, said.