AAA says gas prices are record breaking this Memorial Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, experts say it's best to get out the door early, and if you can't, you can end up doubling your travel time.

AAA predicts more than 2.8 million Texans to be driving this Memorial Day and if you are one of them, the worst time to be on the road is between noon and 7 p.m. Road travel is up 5% more than last year and gas stations are booming.

In Texas, the average price of gas is $4.24 a gallon. AAA said the prices this holiday weekend are recording breaking.

"[This is] the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices we've ever seen," AAA spokesman, Daniel Armbruster said.

Residents say filling up has become a major headache.

"I pay $72 to fill up my car every three days," Shawna Dukes said.

Folks say they try not to get too upset, because there's nothing they can do.

"It gets expensive, but you have to buy it, so I try not to complain about it," Virgil Owens said.

Experts say one way you may be able to save is to not fill up right off the freeway. Get about a mile or so away and you may find that gas prices are lower.