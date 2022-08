FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department.

Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire.

No injuries have been reported.