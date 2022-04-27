68-year-old child predator wanted in Texas arrested at border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child out of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in Athens, Texas.

"On a daily basis CBP officers identify and apprehend individuals who are being sought by law enforcement," said El Paso Acting Port Director Samuel Cleaves. "Our ability to identify and apprehend individuals wanted for crimes such as this one illustrates our critical role in border security and public safety."

On April 23, officers encountered the 68-year-old Mexican national arriving from Mexico on foot. He was secured and officers confirmed his identity along with the active warrant.

After his arrest, the man was turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.